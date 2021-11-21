Driver, his assistant detained from Narayanganj: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained a Thikana Paribahan bus driver and his assistant who reportedly threatened to rape a student of Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls College as she wanted to pay half fare.

The detainees are Md Rubel and Mehedi Hasan.

ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of RAB’s Legal and Media Wing, told Prothom Alo that they were detained on Sunday evening from Siddhirganj upazila in Narayanganj.