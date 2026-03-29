YouTuber RS Fahim arrested

Police have arrested YouTuber RS Fahim from the Shah Ali police station area in the capital. He had been accused of having links with various leaders of the Awami League, which was ousted from power during the July mass uprising.

Police said that today, Sunday, in the zoo area of Mirpur, a group of locals formed a 'mob' and detained Fahim.

Later, police went to the scene after receiving information and brought him to the police station.

Deputy Commissioner of the Mirpur division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mostak Sarkar, told Prothom Alo that Fahim has been arrested. There are multiple cases against him.