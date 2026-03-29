YouTuber RS Fahim arrested
Police have arrested YouTuber RS Fahim from the Shah Ali police station area in the capital. He had been accused of having links with various leaders of the Awami League, which was ousted from power during the July mass uprising.
Police said that today, Sunday, in the zoo area of Mirpur, a group of locals formed a 'mob' and detained Fahim.
Later, police went to the scene after receiving information and brought him to the police station.
Deputy Commissioner of the Mirpur division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Mostak Sarkar, told Prothom Alo that Fahim has been arrested. There are multiple cases against him.
A local source said that in the Shah Ali area, there are some individuals who attempt to detain anyone they identify as being associated with the Awami League by forming a 'mob'. However, if the person agrees to pay money, they are released.
A police source said that Fahim had close relations with several Awami League leaders. He was particularly close to Tarequzzaman Rajib, former councillor of Ward No. 33 (Mohammadpur area) of Dhaka North City Corporation.
Last week, an organisation named 'Mancha-24' held a press conference demanding Fahim’s arrest, alleging that he had patronised the banned Chhatra League and Jubo League.