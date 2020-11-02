DU student posts ex-girlfriend’s obscene photos online, gets arrested

A Dhaka University (DU) student has been placed on a three-day remand for allegedly leaking obscene photos of a female student of the institution, reports UNB.

Md Mofazzal Sadat, a second-year political science student, had been in a relationship with the girl since March.

Sadat posted the photographs on Facebook as the girl broke up with him recently, the plaintiff’s friends said.

The female student filed cases against him under the Digital Security Act 2018 and Pornography Control Act 2012.