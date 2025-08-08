Journalist Asaduzzaman killed for recording video of armed men on mobile phone

Members of a criminal gang in Gazipur hacked journalist Asaduzzaman to death. The assailants had been chasing a man with locally-made weapons and journalist Asaduzzaman was recording the scene on his mobile phone. They then they turned on him, chased him down and killed him with machetes.

Police confirmed the details after reviewing CCTV footage from a nearby shop at the scene.

The incident took place around 8:00 pm on Thursday in the Chandana Chowrasta of Gazipur city. Asaduzzaman Tuhin (38) was a staff reporter for the daily Protidiner Kagoj in Gazipur. He was from Bhatipara village in Phulbaria upazila of Mymensingh.