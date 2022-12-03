UP chairman shot dead in Narsingdi

Jafar Iqbal is son of deceased Motalib Fakir of Baluchar area in Mirzarchar. The deceased was also the president of Mirzarchar union Jubo League.
His followers and family members are not sure why he was killed but they suspect enmity over sand extraction might be a reason.
Police and local sources said Jafar Iqbal was shot near Shantipur Bazar school ground as he stood there after a meeting.
Narsingdi Sadar hospital’s on-duty physician Asad Abdullah Khan said, “He was brought dead in the hospital. He was shot at the left side of chest and died due to excessive bleeding. Details can be known after the autopsy.”
Jafar’s wife Mahfuza Akter said, “My husband had enmity with a person for 6 to 7 years over the election. The man always carries a pistol with him. I suspect only he could do this.”
Raipura circle’s assistant police superintendent Satyajit Kumar Ghosh said police started investigation.
The miscreants would be arrested soon, he added.