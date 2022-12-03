UP chairman shot dead in Narsingdi

Jafar Iqbal is son of deceased Motalib Fakir of Baluchar area in Mirzarchar. The deceased was also the president of Mirzarchar union Jubo League.

His followers and family members are not sure why he was killed but they suspect enmity over sand extraction might be a reason.

Police and local sources said Jafar Iqbal was shot near Shantipur Bazar school ground as he stood there after a meeting.