E-commerce platform Dhamaka’s COO arrested for ‘fraudulence’

The chief operating officer of e-commerce platform Dhamaka Shopping’ and two other persons have been arrested in Dhaka on charges of fraudulence and misappropriation of customer's money.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the three, including Dhamaka COO Sirajul Islam Rana, from different areas of the capital on Tuesday night, ASP (media) at RAB headquarters, ANM Imran Khan, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning.

Imran Khan also said RAB will hold a media briefing on the arrest in the afternoon.