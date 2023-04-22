Retired college principal hacked dead night before Eid in Bogura

Retired principal of a college was hacked dead on a busy road in Bogura night before the Eid-ul-Fitr. The incident took place in front of Sadar police station on Kabi Nazrul Islam road in Bogura city at around 11:45 pm on Friday.
One passerby and two members of Detective Branch (DB) police of the district were also hacked when they tried to intercept the knife-wielding attacker. Later DB police and local people chased and detained the attacker with knife.
The victim Rezaul Karim alias Panna, 65, is from Phulbari area of the city. He was former professor of political science in Bogura Government Azizul Haque College and principal of Gaibandha Government College. The attacker Khairul Mehendi, 35, is also from Modhya Phulbari area a goldsmith in profession.
The injured persons are passerby Abdur Rouf, DB police constables Shahadat Hossain and Golam Kibria. They have been admitted to Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.
Confirming the incident, Bogura police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Nure Alam Siddique said only one person was involved in the killing. Detained Khairul is being interrogated in the police station. He confessed to have committed the murder over land dispute.
Police and family sources said the retired principal Rezaul had been conducting Itiqaf (Islamic practice of staying in a mosque for a certain number of days devoting to prayers) in a local mosque for nine days. He came out of the mosque after the crescent moon was sighted and went to Satmata area of the city for Eid shopping. He came under the attack on his way home on a battery-run easy-bike.
Inspector (investigation) of Bogura Sadar police station Babu Kumar Saha said Rezaul Karim was rushed to Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital immediately after the incident where physicians declared him dead.
The detainee was accused in a case, the inspector added.
Victim Rezaul Karim’s son has filed a case over the murder. The attacker has been shown arrested in the case.
Rezaul Karim’s son and LankaBangla Finance Limited Bogura branch’s manager Abu Reza Al Mamun said, “None had any land dispute with my father. The attacker lying after being caught red handed. Some others might be behind the murder. We urge the authorities to find out the motive behind this gruesome killing and to bring the persons involved in the killing to book.”
Bogura chapter of BCS education association has condemned the murder and sought exemplary punishment of the people involved behind it.