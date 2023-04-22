Retired college principal hacked dead night before Eid in Bogura

Retired principal of a college was hacked dead on a busy road in Bogura night before the Eid-ul-Fitr. The incident took place in front of Sadar police station on Kabi Nazrul Islam road in Bogura city at around 11:45 pm on Friday.

One passerby and two members of Detective Branch (DB) police of the district were also hacked when they tried to intercept the knife-wielding attacker. Later DB police and local people chased and detained the attacker with knife.

The victim Rezaul Karim alias Panna, 65, is from Phulbari area of the city. He was former professor of political science in Bogura Government Azizul Haque College and principal of Gaibandha Government College. The attacker Khairul Mehendi, 35, is also from Modhya Phulbari area a goldsmith in profession.

The injured persons are passerby Abdur Rouf, DB police constables Shahadat Hossain and Golam Kibria. They have been admitted to Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.