Farmer hacked after denying extortion demand, BNP men allegedly involved
A farmer has been allegedly hacked with a sharp weapon as he refused to pay extortion money in Manirampur of Jashore. The incident took place on the Pardiya Secondary School ground of the upazila on Thursday evening.
The injured was identified as Ahad Ali Dafadar, 70, from Pardiya village under Shyamkur Union. He underwent treatment at the Jashore General Hospital.
The victim’s family alleged that local Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists attacked Ahad Ali after failing to extract extortion money from his son, Sabuj Ahmed. Sabuj Ahmed is a member of Ward No. 9 of Shyamkur Union Parishad (UP) and has been involved in the Jubo League, although he did not hold any formal position in the party.
Sabuj Ahmed said, “About two and a half months ago, Shafiqul Islam alias Shafi, 45, from Kashipur village, Anwar Parvez, 30, from Pardiya village, and several other BNP activists demanded Tk 200,000 in extortion from me. When I refused, they vandalised the glass windows of my house. Fearing them, I left my home and have been staying elsewhere, only visiting occasionally.”
Sabuj Ahmed also alleged that Shafiqul Islam, Anwar Parvez, Nur Ali, 24, Naeem Hossain, 27, Rakib Hossain, 25, and Moshiar Rahman, 46, came looking for him at his home around 9:30 am on Tuesday. As neither he nor his father was present, they searched the house in the presence of his wife and four-year-old child, taking away Tk 70,000 meant for fish feed, as well as trying to molest his wife. Before leaving, they demanded Tk 700,000 in extortion.
While Sabuj Ahmed’s father Ahad Ali was on his way to the market on Thursday evening, 8–9 men led by Shafiqul Islam and Anwar Parvez called him to the nearby school field and began hacking him indiscriminately with locally made sharp weapons.
Locals later rescued Ahad Ali and admitted him to the hospital. At night, the accused also assaulted Ahad Ali’s brother, Jalal Uddin, 72, who is receiving treatment at Monirampur Upazila Health Complex.
Sabuj Ahmed claimed the attack on his father occurred because they refused to pay extortion money. The family has planned to file a case regarding the incident.
Anup Basu, resident physician at Monirampur Upazila Health Complex, said that Ahad Ali sustained sharp weapon injuries on his back, and he was referred to the Jashore General Hospital due to the critical nature of his condition.
Faruk Hossain, general secretary of Ward No. 9 BNP in Shyamkur Union, said Anwar Parvez is a BNP activist. Shafiqul Islam, Nur Ali, Naeem Hossain, Rakib Hossain, and Moshar Rahman were previously affiliated with the Awami League. Although they have claimed to be BNP activists since 5 August last year, they are not officially part of the party.
Manirampur police station officer-in-charge (OC) Bablur Rahman Khan said that there were allegations of harassment against Sabuj Ahmed from local residents during the Awami League period. The incident occurred while the accused were looking for Sabuj; unable to find him, they attacked his father.
However, the police have not found any evidence of extortion. The family has not yet submitted a written complaint, but any complaint received will be investigated and legal action will be taken, he added.