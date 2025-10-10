Farmer hacked after denying extortion demand, BNP men allegedly involved

A farmer has been allegedly hacked with a sharp weapon as he refused to pay extortion money in Manirampur of Jashore. The incident took place on the Pardiya Secondary School ground of the upazila on Thursday evening.

The injured was identified as Ahad Ali Dafadar, 70, from Pardiya village under Shyamkur Union. He underwent treatment at the Jashore General Hospital.

The victim’s family alleged that local Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) activists attacked Ahad Ali after failing to extract extortion money from his son, Sabuj Ahmed. Sabuj Ahmed is a member of Ward No. 9 of Shyamkur Union Parishad (UP) and has been involved in the Jubo League, although he did not hold any formal position in the party.