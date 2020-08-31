EC files case against Sabrina for being a dual voter

The Election Commission (EC) has filed a case against Sabrina Sharmin Hussain for being a dual voter. The case was filed with the Badda police station on Sunday night, said Gulshan thana election officer Md Momin Mia.

The case sought disciplinary action against Sabrina for having two national identity cards and being a dual voter. Sabrina had two national identity cards, one issued in 2009 and the other in 2016. In 2009, she got her identity card under the name of Sabrina Sharmin Hossain in which her date of birth was 2 December 1978. In 2016, Sabrina got another identity card in the same name, but with the date of birth 2 December 1983.