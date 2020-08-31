EC files case against Sabrina for being a dual voter

The Election Commission (EC) has filed a case against Sabrina Sharmin Hussain for being a dual voter. The case was filed with the Badda police station on Sunday night, said Gulshan thana election officer Md Momin Mia.
The case sought disciplinary action against Sabrina for having two national identity cards and being a dual voter. Sabrina had two national identity cards, one issued in 2009 and the other in 2016. In 2009, she got her identity card under the name of Sabrina Sharmin Hossain in which her date of birth was 2 December 1978. In 2016, Sabrina got another identity card in the same name, but with the date of birth 2 December 1983.
She has been charged under sections 14 and 15 of the National Identity Card Registration Act. According to this, if a person is a voter in two places, she can be imprisoned for a maximum of one year or fined Tk 20,000.
Md Momin Mia said charges have been filed against her under sections 14 and 154 of the National Identity Card Registration Act.
JKG Healthcare's chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury (Sabrina Sharmin Hussain) and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhury are among the eight accused in the case for providing fake coronavirus report.