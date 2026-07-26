Shahjalal Airport: 'Irregularities' of Tk 45 billion found in Tk 210 billion project

A series of financial irregularities totaling over BDT 44 billion (Tk 4,400 crore) have been uncovered in the third terminal project of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to government audits.

The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has estimated a total financial loss of nearly 45 billion (Tk 4,469 crore 9 lakh 31 thousand 766) across various sectors, including payments made beyond contractual terms, additional bills approved without authorisation and failure to recover compensation from contractors despite delays in project completion.

This BDT 213 billion project is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country. Of the total cost, 50 billion from Bangladesh's own resources. The remaining amount is financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Aviation Dhaka Consortium (ADC) is implementing the construction work of the third terminal.

The project was launched on 28 December 2019 during the tenure of the now-banned Awami League government.