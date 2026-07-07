At least 4 injured in explosion at NCP rally in Savar

At least four people were injured in an explosion during a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) following its "July March" in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Monday night.

The blast occurred at around 9:45 pm at Tarapur Eidgah Ground while the party’s Convener and the Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament, Nahid Islam, was present at the event.

The NCP alleged that the attack, which it described as involving a crude explosive device, was carried out with the assistance of the administration.

The injured were identified as Md Shahin Khandakar, 30, Md Jasim, 26, Md Shahadat Hossain, 40, and Imran Hossain. They were taken to the privately run Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

Following the incident, NCP leaders and activists staged a protest outside Savar Model police station.