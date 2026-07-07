At least 4 injured in explosion at NCP rally in Savar
At least four people were injured in an explosion during a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) following its "July March" in Savar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, on Monday night.
The blast occurred at around 9:45 pm at Tarapur Eidgah Ground while the party’s Convener and the Opposition Chief Whip in Parliament, Nahid Islam, was present at the event.
The NCP alleged that the attack, which it described as involving a crude explosive device, was carried out with the assistance of the administration.
The injured were identified as Md Shahin Khandakar, 30, Md Jasim, 26, Md Shahadat Hossain, 40, and Imran Hossain. They were taken to the privately run Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.
Following the incident, NCP leaders and activists staged a protest outside Savar Model police station.
According to party leaders and activists, Monday’s march and rally were organised as part of the NCP’s nationwide programme to press for the implementation of the July Charter, an end to border killings and the building of a “new Bangladesh” aligning with the spirit of the July Mass Uprising.
Central and local party leaders gathered at Savar Bus Stand at around 9:30 pm before marching about one kilometre to Tarapur Eidgah Ground, where the rally was held under the chairmanship of Nabila Tasnid, convener of the NCP’s Dhaka North District unit.
Nahid Islam addressed the gathering as chief guest, while Zahid Ahsan, convener of the party’s student wing, the Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, also spoke.
Party members said the explosion occurred near the front of the stage while Nabila Tasnid was delivering her speech, injuring several people. At least four of the injured were immediately taken to Enam Medical College Hospital.
Hasan, who was on duty in the hospital’s emergency department, said four patients had been admitted.
“One of them suffered a relatively serious leg injury. Three patients received emergency treatment before being transferred to the operating theatre. Any X-rays or further examinations required will be conducted there. The patients told us they had been injured in a bomb explosion,” he said.
NCP alleges administrative complicity
Addressing supporters after the incident, Nahid Islam accused the authorities of failing to provide adequate security.
“The administration failed to ensure our safety and must answer for it. Throw crude bombs, open fire or carry out bomb attacks—the NCP’s July March will continue. We will take this campaign to every upazila across Bangladesh. What has the local MP done? Has he ensured the safety of the people in this area? Many of our supporters have been seriously injured today. We demand justice,” he said.
Nahid further alleged that the attack had taken place with the assistance of the administration.
“Our July March will continue regardless of intimidation, bomb attacks and crude explosive devices. It is clear that today’s explosion took place with the support of the administration,” he said.
Referring to a power outage shortly before the start of the rally, Nahid alleged that it had been part of a plan to assassinate party leaders.
“Why was the electricity cut off? It is evident that bombs were detonated here as part of a plan to kill us. We demand justice. Savar will not become a sanctuary for terrorists. Those who shelter the perpetrators of this attack are protecting terrorists, bombers and murderers. Those who continue to patronise them will meet the same fate as the fascist Awami League,” he said.
Following his remarks, party leaders and activists marched to Savar Model police station, where they staged a demonstration. Nahid Islam and several senior leaders entered the police station to meet senior police officials, while other supporters remained outside. They left the station at around 11:00 pm.
Speaking to journalists afterwards, Nahid said the incident reflected a failure on the part of the police.
“An incident like this clearly indicates a policing failure, and we believe there is a political motive behind it. If the police are politicised, they cannot protect us because they will act on political instructions. If they arrest those responsible, we will know they are acting impartially. The police have told us they intended to prevent the attack but failed. Whether they can now make arrests will show whether they are acting independently,” he said.
Police launch investigation
Dhaka district superintendent of police Shamima Parvin visited the scene following the explosion.
She described the incident as “highly unfortunate”, saying police officers present at the venue immediately secured the safety of NCP leaders and escorted them to Savar police station after the rally concluded.
She said the party had begun the process of filing a formal complaint and added that a three-member committee had been formed to investigate the incident.
“Once a case is filed, everyone involved, whoever they may be, will be identified through the investigation and brought to justice,” she said, adding that the reported power outage would also be investigated and that “nothing will be excluded from the inquiry”.
Earlier on Monday afternoon, the NCP formally launched its July March programme from the Kaliganj Sramik College area in Gazipur.
Addressing the inaugural rally, Nahid Islam said Bangladesh had held two votes in February: one to elect members of parliament and another in the form of a referendum on reforms.
“70 per cent of the people voted ‘Yes’ in favour of reforms. But the BNP government is now denying both the referendum and the July Charter. It is deceiving the people and betraying the nation,” he alleged.