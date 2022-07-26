5 BCL activists remanded over CU student assault

On 17 July, a female student was sexually assaulted by five youths while she was going to the Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall of the campus with her friend around 10:00pm.
The goons also captured the incident on video and threatened to make it viral. Later, they fled with the mobile phones and wallets of the two students.
A five-member body was formed to investigate the assault after the female student filed a written complaint to the proctor.
A case was also filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act accusing five people.
On 19 July, after the university authorities set the time limit for female students to enter the residential hall before 10:00pm after the incident students started a movement against the decision.
Since hundreds of CU students have been staging protests, holding human chains every day on the campus demanding justice for the female student.