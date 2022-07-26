5 BCL activists remanded over CU student assault

Five activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were placed on a 2-day police remand each on Tuesday in a case filed over the sexual harassment of a female student at Chittagong University, reports UNB.

Chattogram judicial magistrate Farzana Akter passed the order after police sought a 7-day remand for the arrestees, said Ruhul Amin Sabuj, officer in charge of Hathajari model police station.

Those remanded were Mohammad Azim, 23, a second-year student of History department of CU, Nurul Absar alias Babu, 22, second year student of Anthropology department of CU , Nur Hossain alias Shaon, 22, a first year student of Hathazari Government College, and Masud Rana alias Masud, 22, and Saiful Islam a second year student of the same college.