5 BCL activists remanded over CU student assault

Five activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were placed on a 2-day police remand each on Tuesday in a case filed over the sexual harassment of a female student at Chittagong University, reports UNB.

Chattogram judicial magistrate Farzana Akter passed the order after police sought a 7-day remand for the arrestees, said Ruhul Amin Sabuj, officer in charge of Hathajari model police station.

Those remanded were Mohammad Azim, 23, a second-year student of History department of CU, Nurul Absar alias Babu, 22, second year student of Anthropology department of CU , Nur Hossain alias Shaon, 22, a first year student of Hathazari Government College, and Masud Rana alias Masud, 22, and Saiful Islam a second year student of the same college.

On 17 July, a female student was sexually assaulted by five youths while she was going to the Botanical Garden from Pritilata Hall of the campus with her friend around 10:00pm.

The goons also captured the incident on video and threatened to make it viral. Later, they fled with the mobile phones and wallets of the two students.

A five-member body was formed to investigate the assault after the female student filed a written complaint to the proctor.

A case was also filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act accusing five people.

On 19 July, after the university authorities set the time limit for female students to enter the residential hall before 10:00pm after the incident students started a movement against the decision.

Since hundreds of CU students have been staging protests, holding human chains every day on the campus demanding justice for the female student.

