Ethnic minority man burnt to death in Khagrachhari, one held

An indigenous man was burnt to death in Ramgarh upazila of Khagrachhari district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased is Chaithoai Marma, 60, a resident of Masterpara area of the upazila.

Police arrested Arefin Sharif Patwary, 26, son of Abu Ahmed and an employee of Ramgarh Rest House, in this connection.

Witnesses said Sharif hit Chaithoai with a brick first and then set fire to his body by pouring petrol in Masterpara area around 7:00pm.

Later, burn injured Chaithoai was rushed to Ramgarh upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead on arrival.