Ethnic minority man burnt to death in Khagrachhari, one held

UNB
Khagrachhari
An indigenous man was burnt to death in Ramgarh upazila of Khagrachhari district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased is Chaithoai Marma, 60, a resident of Masterpara area of the upazila.

Police arrested Arefin Sharif Patwary, 26, son of Abu Ahmed and an employee of Ramgarh Rest House, in this connection.

Witnesses said Sharif hit Chaithoai with a brick first and then set fire to his body by pouring petrol in Masterpara area around 7:00pm.

Later, burn injured Chaithoai was rushed to Ramgarh upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Ramgarh circle additional superintendent of police Md Raihan Uddin Kazemi said Arefin primarily confessed to his involvement in the killing but did not disclose the reason behind the murder.

Ansheu Marma, the son of the deceased, said Sharif had also set fire to their house a few days ago and then he lodged a complaint with Ramgarh police station and this might angered Sharif.

Meanwhile, Sharif's father Abu Ahmed said his son had been suffering from mental illness for the past few years and was given treatment in different places.

However, local councilor Ahsan Ullah said Sharif is drug-addict and local people has many complaints against him.

A case was filed in this regard, said the ASP.

