Evaly CEO Rassel planned to declare company bankrupt: RAB

The current debts of ecommerce platform Evaly, owed to the customers and suppliers, has grown to Tk 10 billion (1,000 crore) which was Tk 4.03 billion in February this year, the platform’s chief executive officer (CEO) Mohammad Rassel told Rapid Action Battalion.

Rassel could not say how he would pay the debt. Instead, he planned to declare Evaly as bankrupt, RAB said. RAB’s legal and media wing director Commander Khandaker Al Moin was addressing a media conference at the force’s headquarters on Friday.

Earlier, on Thursday, a team of RAB arrested Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and the company’s chairman and his wife Shamima Nasrin from their residence in the capital’s Mohammadpur in a case filed for fraudulence and misappropriation of money. Later, the couple was taken to RAB headquarters for interrogation.