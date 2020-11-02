Eviction drive recovers occupied lands by Haji Selim in Sonargaon

Local administration on Sunday recovered 14 bighas of land that was occupied by the Awami League leader and Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Salim in Sonargaon of Narayanganj, UNB reports.

Several establishments including the under-construction cement factory of Madina Group were demolished in the eviction drive in the afternoon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Atikul Islam, Upazila assistant land officer Al Mamum and other officials of local administration were present there.