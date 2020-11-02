Eviction drive recovers occupied lands by Haji Selim in Sonargaon

Local administration on Sunday recovered 14 bighas of land that was occupied by the Awami League leader and Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Salim in Sonargaon of Narayanganj, UNB reports.
Several establishments including the under-construction cement factory of Madina Group were demolished in the eviction drive in the afternoon.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Atikul Islam, Upazila assistant land officer Al Mamum and other officials of local administration were present there.
Al Mamum said the area in which the drive was operated has been demarcated with red flags, while three days have been given to remove any remaining establishments in the rest places.
“We will again operate a drive if they fail to remove within three days”, he said.
The action against the irregularities of Haji Salim came into light after his son Irfan Selim was arrested for assaulting a navy official.
According to the case statement, a car hit the motorcycle of Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy near Labaid Hospital at Dhanmondi on 23 October when he and his wife were returning to their Mohammadpur residence from Nilkhet.
Some people came out of the car and physically assaulted the navy official and verbally abused his wife.
RAB arrested Irfan from his father Haji Selim’s residence on Devdas Lane in Old Dhaka on Monday afternoon. Two firearms, 38 walkie-talkies and liquor were seized from Irfan’s house during the drive.
Meanwhile, the government suspended Irfan from the post of councillor on 27 October.