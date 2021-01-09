Evidence of 'rape' found, excessive bleeding causes to death: Physicians

Physicians performing the autopsy of Anushka Noor Amin, the 17-year-old student of a private school, 'brought dead' to the Anwer Khan Medical Hospital on Thursday afternoon, found evidence of rape on the victim's body, reports UNB.

After conducting the autopsy on Friday afternoon, physician Sohail Mahmud, head of the forensic department at Dhaka Medical College, said she died due to excessive bleeding in her vaginal and anal areas.

Samples were also collected for DNA profiling, as well as to determine whether any anaesthetic drug was administered to Anushka prior to death.

Sohail added that the exact cause of death could only be ascertained once the autopsy report is out.