Police members arrested for holding people to ransom

This time, police have arrested them while taking Tk 100,000 extortion from a man labeling him a drug addict. The accused – constables at reserve and welfare force in Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) – used to live in the barrack of reserve and welfare force in Rajarbagh police lines.

According to the Mugda police, they were arrested on Saturday from a residence at North Maniknagar area in Mugda after receiving a call in 999. A case was filed by Iti Akhter Safiya, a housewife, over the incident on Sunday.

Later, the court sent them to prison.