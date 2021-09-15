Ex-UP chairman held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

The victim lodged a complaint with the police on Monday night, following which the accused was arrested the next day. He was produced in a court that sent him to judicial custody, said sub-inspector Nazmul Huda of Netrakona model police station.
According to the complaint, the woman, aged about 40, had married a man after the demise of her first husband. However, her second husband abandoned her later.
Taking advantage of her situation, Sohrab allegedly developed an illicit relationship with the woman, a mother of two children, on the pretext of marriage. However, he later refused to marry the woman.