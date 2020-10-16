Excessive beating probably caused Raihan’s death: Physician

The death of Raihan Ahmed, a resident of Sylhet, might cause by excessive torture, according to the chief of Forensic Department of Osmani Medical College Hospital.

“His body bore numerous injury marks,” Shamsul Islam said after the second post-mortem examination on Thursday. “The autopsy report will make other things clear.”

Raihan, 34, a resident of Akharia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody at the Bandar Bazar police outpost on 11 October, his family said.