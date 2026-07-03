9 killed in political violence, 31 in criminal incidents in June: HRSS
Nine people were killed and 346 others injured in political violence across the country in June. During the same period, 31 more people were killed in violence related to theft, robbery, mugging and mob lynching.
Furthermore, 352 women and girls were subjected to violence, while 47 journalists faced torture and harassment in 39 separate incidents.
These findings were highlighted in the monthly human rights monitoring report published by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).
In a press release issued on Thursday, HRSS stated that the report was compiled based on news published in 16 national dailies, the organisation's own data and fact-finding reports.
According to the report, the nine deaths and 346 injuries occurred across 58 incidents of political violence in June. In comparison, May saw five deaths and 289 injuries in political clashes.
The report noted that three people were killed and at least 146 injured in 21 incidents of internal feuds within the BNP. Additionally, two people died and 36 were injured in eight clashes between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, while 14 clashes between the BNP and Awami League left two dead and 115 injured.
Among the deceased, five were members of the BNP, three belonged to the Awami League and one was a member of an extremist group.
The report stated that most of the violence was linked to local dominance, political rivalries, intra-party feuds and extortion. At least nine people were killed and 22 others injured in 12 incidents where miscreants attacked political leaders and activists. Furthermore, at least 15 people sustained gunshot wounds in political violence, while 45 incidents of attacks, vandalism, looting and arson occurred at houses, businesses and party offices.
Regarding political cases, the report noted that more than 22 cases were filed against leaders and activists of various parties in June. These cases specifically named 627 individuals and included approximately 1,262 unidentified accused.
During the same period, at least 4,775 people were arrested in 257 incidents related to political and other cases. Among those arrested were at least 1,559 members of the banned Awami League, 35 from the BNP and two from Jamaat-e-Islami.
HRSS further reported that at least 31 people were killed and 69 injured in 63 incidents of mob violence and lynching triggered by allegations of theft, robbery, mugging, religious defamation, and turf wars. Additionally, 66 members of law enforcement agencies were injured or attacked in 29 incidents while performing duties such as traffic control, conducting raids, preventing the snatching of suspects, or facing attacks from local mobs.
Regarding violence against journalists, the report stated that 47 journalists were tortured or harassed across 39 incidents in June. Among them, at least 28 were injured, five were physically assaulted and nine faced threats. Furthermore, five journalists were detained and 12 journalists were named as accused in seven separate cases.
The organisation also expressed concern over the state of freedom of assembly and expression. The report noted that in June, law enforcement obstructed six meetings or rallies, resulting in 17 injuries and 36 detentions.
During the same period, at least 11 individuals were detained and seven cases were filed in 11 separate instances of interference with freedom of expression. The report specifically identified arrests and legal actions stemming from social media comments as a ‘new concern.’
On the issue of extrajudicial killings and custodial deaths, the report stated that three people were killed in clashes with law enforcement, in custody, or due to torture in June. Among them, two died in alleged gunfights and one died due to torture while in the custody of the Detective Branch (DB). Four others died while attempting to escape arrest. During the same period, seven inmates died in various prisons across the country.
The report also detailed 12 attacks on minority communities in June, which left seven people injured. During these incidents, 12 temples, 11 idols and seven households were attacked or vandalized. Additionally, an indigenous woman was a victim of gang rape.
Regarding the border situation, the report stated that two people were killed, two injured and four sustained gunshot wounds in five incidents along the India-Bangladesh border. The BSF detained one individual. Furthermore, seven people were forcibly pushed in and attempts were made to push in more than 400 men, women and children.
On the other hand, three people, including one Rohingya, were killed in three separate incidents of landmine explosions along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
On labour rights, the report noted that 11 people were killed and 184 injured in 55 incidents of labor abuse in June. Another 39 workers died in accidents caused by a lack of workplace safety and unhealthy environments. Additionally, 26 garment workers were detained during protests for wages and allowances.
Highlighting the state of violence against women and children, the report said that a total of 352 women and girls were victims of violence in June. Among them, 106 were raped, 75 of whom were under the age of 18. Furthermore, 19 individuals were victims of gang rape, and two girls were murdered after being raped.
During the same period, 94 women and girls suffered sexual harassment. In incidents of domestic violence, 57 women were killed, 48 injured and 36 committed suicide.Additionally, 291 children were subjected to abuse, resulting in 54 deaths.