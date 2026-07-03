9 killed in political violence, 31 in criminal incidents in June: HRSS

Nine people were killed and 346 others injured in political violence across the country in June. During the same period, 31 more people were killed in violence related to theft, robbery, mugging and mob lynching.

Furthermore, 352 women and girls were subjected to violence, while 47 journalists faced torture and harassment in 39 separate incidents.

These findings were highlighted in the monthly human rights monitoring report published by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

In a press release issued on Thursday, HRSS stated that the report was compiled based on news published in 16 national dailies, the organisation's own data and fact-finding reports.