Army man killed in KNF bomb explosion in Bandarban: ISPR

A member of Bangladesh Army has been killed in an explosion of an IED (improvised explosive device) bomb planted by Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) militants in Bandarban’s Ruma upazila.
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed the news in a press release on Thursday.
With the latest incident, four members of the army have died in KNF attacks this year.
The ISPR release said a petrol team of army took control of a secret training camp at the headquarters of KNF militants at Chilopipara area in Ruma on Thursday. The petrol team of the Ruma army zone went to the training camp on a tip-off by the intelligence agency based on the allegation of locals.
The KNF militants fled as the team approached the camp. But the IED planted by the KNF militants started to explode at around 9:30am. An army man named Tujam, 30, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Chattogram Combined Military Hospital. He later succumbed to injuries.
Earlier on 16 May, two officers and two soldiers of Bangladesh Army were killed in an explosion of IED and sudden firing of KNF in Ruma upazila in Bandarban. In March, army’s master warrant officer Nazim Uddin was killed and two more army personnel were injured in KNF attack on a petrol team in Bandarban’s Roangchhari upazila.
The ISPR release said expert teams of the Bangladesh Army have been continuing IED detection and disposal to ensure safety of local people. Chief of army staff has expressed deep shock at the unfortunate death of the army man and condoled his bereaved family members.
Law enforcers have been continuing drives against KNF militants since 9 October. The law enforcers arrested many members of KNA, the military unit of KNF, raiding its camps. Many members of Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya were also arrested from the den of this militant organisation.
KNF was founded in Ruma by a person named Nathan Bom.