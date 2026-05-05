11-year-old girl found pregnant
Accused teacher still at large, claims innocence in Facebook video
Police have yet to arrest a madrasah teacher accused in a lawsuit involving an 11-year-old madrasah student becoming pregnant in Madan upazila of Netrokona.
Despite ongoing raids, law enforcement has been unable to locate him. Meanwhile, a video in which the accused claims his innocence has circulated widely on social media.
The investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Akhtaruzzaman of Madan police station, told Prothom Alo over the phone that the girl’s family filed the case against the madrasah teacher after confirming her pregnancy through tests conducted at a clinic.
He further said that the pregnancy was later verified again through official examinations at the district hospital. Efforts to arrest the accused are continuing.
Madan police station officer-in-charge Md Tarikul Islam said that police conducted raids at multiple locations until 3:00 am on Tuesday and that operations are ongoing. He expressed hope that the accused would be arrested soon.
Accused denies allegations in video
Since Tuesday morning, a video of the accused defending himself has been circulating on social media. In the 5.04-minute clip, the teacher says he is unwell and unable to speak properly, but feels compelled to clarify the matter.
Stating that he respects the country’s laws and judicial process, he claims he is being subjected to misinformation and false allegations. He acknowledges that the girl once studied at his madrasah but insists he has no involvement in the incident.
He adds that he, too, wants the real perpetrator to be brought to justice.
“If you declare me guilty before identifying the real offender, then the actual criminal will escape,” he says in the video.
According to local residents, the case statement, and police sources, the accused teacher established a women’s Qawmi madrasah about four years ago. The child lived at her maternal grandfather’s home and studied there.
Her father had left the family, and her mother, struggling to support her children, works as a domestic worker in Sylhet. The girl had been staying with her maternal family to continue her education.
Speaking to Prothom Alo over mobile phone on Monday, the girl’s mother said, “My husband abandoned me. I struggle to survive with three sons and one daughter. I work in people’s homes in Sylhet. I left my daughter at my father’s house and, with great hardship, enrolled her in the madrasah. I never imagined that the teacher could commit such a monstrous act against my child. I want exemplary punishment for this.”
Physician faces threats and harassment
Physician Saima Akter, who confirmed the girl’s pregnancy after medical examinations, has reportedly been subjected to harassment and threats over mobile phones.
When contacted around noon, her husband Md Asiful Islam said that since she spoke to a private television channel two days ago, she has been facing various forms of harassment, including cyberbullying. He said they are living under severe stress and trauma.
“She is being asked to produce professional certificates, threatened with career destruction, and even threatened with rape,” he said, adding that they are considering taking legal action.
UNO provides nutritious food
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Bedbothi Mistri visited the girl’s home on Tuesday and provided nutritional food and financial assistance on behalf of the administration.
She told Prothom Alo that the child is suffering from malnutrition and other health complications. Counselling support has been arranged, and assurances have been given that legal and medical assistance will be provided.
Police continue search
Although the case was filed last Thursday, the accused has not yet been arrested. Superintendent of Police Md Tarikul Islam said that police are treating the matter with utmost importance and acted promptly upon learning of the incident, bringing the girl’s mother from Sylhet to file the case.
However, he noted that the accused fled with his family before police could apprehend him. Efforts to arrest him remain ongoing, and authorities expect progress soon.