Accused teacher still at large, claims innocence in Facebook video

Police have yet to arrest a madrasah teacher accused in a lawsuit involving an 11-year-old madrasah student becoming pregnant in Madan upazila of Netrokona.

Despite ongoing raids, law enforcement has been unable to locate him. Meanwhile, a video in which the accused claims his innocence has circulated widely on social media.

The investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Akhtaruzzaman of Madan police station, told Prothom Alo over the phone that the girl’s family filed the case against the madrasah teacher after confirming her pregnancy through tests conducted at a clinic.