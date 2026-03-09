13 from one family shot over wearing helmets at night

A verbal dispute over wearing a helmet escalated into an attack in Rudrapara village, Srinagar upazila, Munshiganj, leaving 14 members of the same family, including women and children, injured. Among them, 13 were shot. The incident occurred yesterday, Sunday, around 9:30 pm.

The injured are Mizan Khan, his mother Minu Begum, paternal aunt Joytan Begum, Shafi Begum, father Khorshed Khan, uncle Idris Khan, cousin Fahima, sister-in-law Kajol Begum, Nupur Akter, Barna Akter, and nephews Ayan and Mostakin, and nieces Dolon and Eva Akter. Except for Mizan, all other injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.

All the injured are relatives of local resident Khorshed Khan and his son Mizan Khan. The attack was allegedly carried out by local resident Harun Khan and his nephew Mannan Khan.

According to local sources, around 9:00 pm yesterday, Mizan Khan was returning home riding a motorcycle with a helmet. At that time, Harun Khan and Mannan Khan stopped him and asked him not to wear helmet at nights, leading to a verbal dispute. Eventually, Harun Khan and his associates beat Mizan. He returned home bloodied and informed his family about the incident.