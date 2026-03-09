13 from one family shot over wearing helmets at night
A verbal dispute over wearing a helmet escalated into an attack in Rudrapara village, Srinagar upazila, Munshiganj, leaving 14 members of the same family, including women and children, injured. Among them, 13 were shot. The incident occurred yesterday, Sunday, around 9:30 pm.
The injured are Mizan Khan, his mother Minu Begum, paternal aunt Joytan Begum, Shafi Begum, father Khorshed Khan, uncle Idris Khan, cousin Fahima, sister-in-law Kajol Begum, Nupur Akter, Barna Akter, and nephews Ayan and Mostakin, and nieces Dolon and Eva Akter. Except for Mizan, all other injured were sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for treatment.
All the injured are relatives of local resident Khorshed Khan and his son Mizan Khan. The attack was allegedly carried out by local resident Harun Khan and his nephew Mannan Khan.
According to local sources, around 9:00 pm yesterday, Mizan Khan was returning home riding a motorcycle with a helmet. At that time, Harun Khan and Mannan Khan stopped him and asked him not to wear helmet at nights, leading to a verbal dispute. Eventually, Harun Khan and his associates beat Mizan. He returned home bloodied and informed his family about the incident.
Mizan Khan’s father Khorshed Khan, seeing his son’s condition, became enraged and verbally abused Harun and Mannan by name. In response, Harun and Mannan, along with 10–15 others, attacked Mizan’s family home. Shotgun fire was indiscriminately opened, leaving at least 13 people, including women, men, and children, injured. They were later rescued and taken to Srinagar Upazila Health Complex.
Shankar Kumar Pal, resident medical officer (RMO) of Srinagar Upazila Health Complex, told Prothom Alo at 9:30 am on Monday that 14 people, including women and children, arrived for treatment after midnight. Thirteen of them had gunshot wounds. After initial treatment, they were referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Rafiqul Khan alleged that Harun and Mannan are involved in drug trafficking in the area. He said they intimidate locals by fearing anyone wearing a helmet on a motorcycle is a police officer, and they often harass and assault people for this reason. Although women, men, and children at the house were bleeding and suffering, the attackers initially did not allow anyone to take them to hospital.
Police later arrived at the scene around midnight and took the injured to hospital. The attack spread fear across Rudrapara village and surrounding areas.
Confirming the incident, officer-in-charge of Srinagar police station, Md. Jewel Mia, said Harun, Mannan, and Mohsin have been arrested in connection with the attack. A single-barrel gun and a pistol were recovered from the scene, both of which are legally registered. A case is currently under process.