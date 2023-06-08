Local AL leader arrested for assaulting headteacher

Former Krishak League president and former panel mayor of Alamdanga Municipality Samsad Ranu has been arrested on allegations of carrying out an assault on Alamdanga Government High School headteacher in Chuadanga, reports UNB.

Confirming her arrest, Alamdanga police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Biplab Kumar Nath, said police arrested her from the Ershad Pur Chatha intersection in the municipality area around 8:00 pm on Wednesday.