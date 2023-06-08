Local AL leader arrested for assaulting headteacher

Former Krishak League president and former panel mayor of Alamdanga Municipality Samsad Ranu has been arrested on allegations of carrying out an assault on Alamdanga Government High School headteacher in Chuadanga, reports UNB.
Confirming her arrest, Alamdanga police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Biplab Kumar Nath, said police arrested her from the Ershad Pur Chatha intersection in the municipality area around 8:00 pm on Wednesday.
Alamdanga Government High School headmaster Robiul Islam filed the case with the Alamdanga police station against her over the incident on Wednesday afternoon, he added.
Locals say Samsad Ranu’s son is a seventh grader at the Alamdanga Government High School. He had an exam on Wednesday. However, he had to wait along with the other seventh and sixth graders on the school premises in scorching heat under open sky as their exam was delayed for the ongoing half-yearly examination of eighth and ninth graders.
Later, when headteacher Robiul Islam reached the school, local Awami League leader Samsad Ranu, also known as Ranga Bhabi, rushed to him and grabbed him by his shirt and physically assaulted him, said the witnesses.
"That was very very humiliating," said the headmaster. “I was shocked. The president of the school and the upazila nirbahi officer called me after the incident. I filed a case at the police station on Wednesday afternoon after consulting with them.”