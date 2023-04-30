Rape case: SC stays bail of Tangail AL leader Kibria, wife

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed the High Court order that had granted bail to Golam Kibria Boro Monir, vice-president of Tangail district unit Awami League and his wife Nigar Aftab in a rape case, reports UNB.

Chamber judge of the appellate division justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order.

It also asked Kibria, also the general secretary of District Bus Minibus Owners Association, to surrender before the lower court within two weeks.

Lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun stood for the accused while deputy attorney general Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state.

On 5 April, a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint against Kibria for violating her with Sadar police station.