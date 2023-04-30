Rape case: SC stays bail of Tangail AL leader Kibria, wife

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division on Sunday stayed the High Court order that had granted bail to Golam Kibria Boro Monir, vice-president of Tangail district unit Awami League and his wife Nigar Aftab in a rape case, reports UNB.
Chamber judge of the appellate division justice M Enayetur Rahim passed the order.
It also asked Kibria, also the general secretary of District Bus Minibus Owners Association, to surrender before the lower court within two weeks.
Lawyer Yusuf Hossain Humayun stood for the accused while deputy attorney general Sarwar Hossain Bappi represented the state.
On 5 April, a 17-year-old girl lodged a complaint against Kibria for violating her with Sadar police station.
According to the case statement, Kibria had a conflict with the brother of the girl over the ownership of a portion of property.
On 17 December, Kibria asked the girl to meet him at a building at court area in the district and tried to make physical relations with the girl. As the girl refused to do so, he snatched away the mobile phone of the girl and violated her after confining in a room.
Kibria also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the matter to anyone, said the statement.
When the girl got pregnant, Kibria put pressure on her for abortion. The girl was abducted to the house of Kibria's in-laws on 29 March where Kibria's wife beat her up physically. She was again violated there.
When the girl fell sick they brought the girl to her house at the dead of night.
The girl also made her statement under section 22 before the court.