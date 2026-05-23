Autopsy and DNA reports submitted in Pallabi child murder case
The autopsy report and DNA test report of the eight-year-old child who was raped and murdered in Pallabi, Mirpur, in the capital, have been handed over to the investigation officer.
Today, Saturday, the DNA report was submitted to the investigating officer from the forensic unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The autopsy report was also handed over to the investigating officer by Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.
CID Media Wing Special Superintendent of Police Jasim Uddin Khan told Prothom Alo that the DNA test report of the raped child and the accused killer had been handed over to the investigation officer in the case. He said all forensic reports were provided by CID today.
Pallabi Police Station Officer in Charge (OC) Hasan Bashir said, “We have received the DNA report from CID. In addition, the autopsy report from Suhrawardy Hospital was also handed over to us today. We hope to submit the charge sheet in the case by tomorrow, Sunday. We are working with the highest priority.”
At around 11:30 am on 19 May, the dismembered body of an eight-year-old girl was recovered from a third-floor apartment in a building in Pallabi. Following the incident, the child’s father filed a case with Pallabi Police Station. The main accused in the murder, Sohel Rana, gave a confessional statement in court last Wednesday. In the statement, he confessed to raping and then killing the child.
On Thursday night, after a cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman went to meet the child’s family. Speaking at an event in Mymensingh today, he said the maximum punishment for the offender in this murder case would be ensured within one month.
Since the brutal incident, various political parties and organisations have expressed outrage and condemnation. They have demanded a proper investigation and speedy justice in the case.