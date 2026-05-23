Autopsy and DNA reports submitted in Pallabi child murder case

The autopsy report and DNA test report of the eight-year-old child who was raped and murdered in Pallabi, Mirpur, in the capital, have been handed over to the investigation officer.

Today, Saturday, the DNA report was submitted to the investigating officer from the forensic unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The autopsy report was also handed over to the investigating officer by Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka.

CID Media Wing Special Superintendent of Police Jasim Uddin Khan told Prothom Alo that the DNA test report of the raped child and the accused killer had been handed over to the investigation officer in the case. He said all forensic reports were provided by CID today.