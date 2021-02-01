Factory owner killed by 'drug peddlers'

A factory owner died at the Holy Family Hospital in the capital Dhaka on Sunday, two days after an attack on him at Banshpatti in Buriganga embankment area by suspected drug peddlers for raising voice against drug selling in the area.
Police and witnesses said a group of musclemen, reportedly hired by Nayeem and Billal, attacked dyeing factory owner Haji Rafique, 60, and stabbed him repeatedly as he resisted their drive to sell drugs in his factory area.
Rafique was rescued by the locals and admitted to Holy Family Hospital where he died two days later.
When contacted, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Keraniganj police station (South) Abul Kalam Azad said a case was filed in this connection on Sunday night and police launched a manhunt to arrest Rafique’s killers.