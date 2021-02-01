Factory owner killed by 'drug peddlers'

A factory owner died at the Holy Family Hospital in the capital Dhaka on Sunday, two days after an attack on him at Banshpatti in Buriganga embankment area by suspected drug peddlers for raising voice against drug selling in the area.

Police and witnesses said a group of musclemen, reportedly hired by Nayeem and Billal, attacked dyeing factory owner Haji Rafique, 60, and stabbed him repeatedly as he resisted their drive to sell drugs in his factory area.