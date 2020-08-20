Fake COVID test report: Trial against JKG’s Sabrina, Ariful officially begins

A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against eight people, including JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhury, in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus test reports, reports news agency BSS.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari passed the order in the presence of the accused, initiating the trial officially.
The accused pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read out.
The court of Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate Julfikar Hayad on 6 August had set 13 August to hold hearing on charge framing and also transferred the case to the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari for further proceedings.
The investigation officer (IO) and DB inspector Liakat Ali in the charge sheet accused Sabrina and JKG CEO Ariful of being the masterminds behind the scam and the others as their associates
But the court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari on 13 August adjourned the hearing till today, allowing a time plead by five accused.
Investigation agency Detective Branch (DB) of police on 5 August filed charge sheet in the case.
The six other accused in the case are -- Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjila Patwari, Biplob Das, Shafikul Islam Romeo and Jebunnesa.
One Kamal Hossain filed the case with Tejgaon police station in the capital on 15 June for issuing fake COVID-19 test reports.
JKG Healthcare, run by Ariful and his wife physician Sabrina, was realising money from the suspected patients for novel coronavirus infection tests though it had signed a deal with the government to conduct the test free of cost.
The company was even faking the signatures and seals of government agencies in preparing forged coronavirus test reports, while throwing away the samples taken from suspected patients.