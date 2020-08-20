Fake COVID test report: Trial against JKG’s Sabrina, Ariful officially begins

A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against eight people, including JKG Healthcare chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury and her husband Ariful Haque Chowdhury, in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus test reports, reports news agency BSS.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sorafuzzaman Ansari passed the order in the presence of the accused, initiating the trial officially.

The accused pleaded not guilty after the charges against them were read out.