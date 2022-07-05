Fake Covid testing scam: Regent’s Shahed denied bail

On 31 March, Shahed filed a petition seeking his bail in the case.
Earlier, on 6 July, 2020, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a drive in the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital. During the operation, fake Covid test reports and various irregularities including collection of money from patients in the name of Covid treatment were unveiled.
A complaint was lodged against 17 people at Uttara West police station on the next day.
Regent Group and Regent Hospital chairman Shahed was detained by RAB on 15 July of the same year from the border area of Satkhira district.
Shahed has been imprisoned since then.
Last year, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment in an arms case.