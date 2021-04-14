Faridpur ‘gang rape’: 3 along with mother-daughter arrested

Police have arrested three persons, including a mother-daughter duo, for allegedly plotting a gang rape at Madhukhali Upazila of Faridpur, reports UNB.

The arrestees are Rozina, her mother Parul Aktar and one Zakirul Haque.

On Tuesday night, the victim’s father filed a case against the trio and accused several other anonymous people of human trafficking and rape.

The victim recently came to her father’s home at Madhukhali from her husband’s village. On Sunday, her friend Rozina came to visit her.

After an argument with the victim, Rozina with her mother and some men abducted her from her father’s house that afternoon.

The victim said they took her to different places, drugged her and had her raped several times.

They dropped her in front of her father’s home on Tuesday morning after her condition deteriorated.