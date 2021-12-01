Crime

Farmer stabbed to death in Bhola

Prothom Alo English Desk

A farmer was allegedly stabbed to death over a property dispute in Rajapur union of Sadar Upazila on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Ruhul Amin Bepari, 57, a resident of ward no 7 under Rajapur union. Police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to police, Ruhul Amin had a feud with his relative Kasem Chowkidar over a property. The disputed land was in Ruhul’s possession.

On Tuesday, Kasem, his wife and their sons attacked Ruhul, leaving him seriously injured.

Advertisement

Hearing his screams, relatives rescued him and admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening.

“A police team, led by Ilisha police outpost in-charge Md Farid was sent to the spot,” said officer-in-charge of Bhola police station Enayet Hossain.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement