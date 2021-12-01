Farmer stabbed to death in Bhola

According to police, Ruhul Amin had a feud with his relative Kasem Chowkidar over a property. The disputed land was in Ruhul’s possession.
On Tuesday, Kasem, his wife and their sons attacked Ruhul, leaving him seriously injured.
Hearing his screams, relatives rescued him and admitted to Bhola Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening.
“A police team, led by Ilisha police outpost in-charge Md Farid was sent to the spot,” said officer-in-charge of Bhola police station Enayet Hossain.