Father of Mamunul’s ‘second wife’ in police custody

Waliyar Rahman, father of Hefazat-e-Islam joint secretary general Mamunul Haque's "second wife" Jannat-e-Jharna, has been taken into police custody for interrogation.

Detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) left for Dhaka from Faridpur's Alfadanga police station with Waliyar on Sunday around 11:30am.

Waliyar is a freedom fighter and was the president of ward no. 4 of Gopalpur Union Awami League in Alfadanga upazila. On 21 April, he was suspended from his post.

Alfadanga police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Wahiduzzaman said, "Waliyar was not detained or arrested, DB police will talk to him for the sake of an investigation."