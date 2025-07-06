Militants, death row convicts among 700 inmates who fled prisons, 20 firearms still missing

Mugger Rasel Mia, alias Jewel, and his accomplices killed a man while attempting to rob a moving train in Bhairab, Kishoreganj, nine years ago. In March 2016, police arrested Rasel in connection with the murder case filed over the incident. On 16 November that year, the court sentenced Rasel and his associates to death.

Since then, Rasel had been in Gazipur’s Kashimpur High Security Central Jail. The day after the fall of the Awami League government in the July mass uprising, on 6 August, Rasel escaped from the high-security prison. Eight months later, on 26 June, the police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit arrested him during a raid at Jalilpur Bazar in Maheshpur, Jhenaidah.

Authorities have so far managed to return 1,520 escaped prisoners like Rasel to the jails who fled in incidents related to July mass uprising. Among them, 1,130 have been granted bail while another 721 prisoners still remain at large. Additionally, 20 firearms (Chinese rifles and shotguns) looted from five prisons across the country have yet to be recovered.

Law enforcement officials say that dangerous fugitives might commit various crimes while outside, which could worsen the law and order situation.

According to the Department of Prisons, prisoners created chaos in several jails before and after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year. During that time, extreme disorder and rebellion in five prisons across the country allowed 2,240 inmates to escape. The attackers looted 94 shotguns and Chinese rifles from the prisons. Six prisoners died while fleeing from the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail. The fugitives include militants, death row convicts, those serving life sentences, and undertrial prisoners. Among them, 203 are death row or life-term convicts, charged with crimes such as murder, robbery, terrorism, arms possession, drugs, rape, and violence against women.