Female student complains of harassment at DU dorm

“They ragged me from 10:00 pm to 1:00 am. Julie Marma (Criminology) and Nasrin Jahan Khusi assaulted me and Zannat Nipo (Marketing), Puja Das (Philosophy), Rinaki Chakma (Marketing) helped them,” she said.
This correspondent tried to contact the accused over the phone, but they didn’t respond instantly.
Ruqayyah Hall provost professor Zeenat Huda told UNB, “Proctor informed me of the incident. I called a meeting with all of them. The accused mentioned that they didn’t rag her.
They requested her to dance. I told them they can’t do that in the dorm. We decided to issue them a show cause letter. Moreover, we shifted the victim to another room.”
DU proctor prof AKM Golam Rabbani told UNB, “The victim has lodged written complaints. The incident took place at Ruqayyah Hall. That is why I have asked the hall administration to take action.”