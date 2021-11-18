Crime and Law

Female student complains of harassment at DU dorm

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka University logo
Dhaka University logo Prothom Alo file photo

A female student of Ruqayyah Hall of Dhaka University has complained of being harassed by some of her immediate seniors, reports UNB.

The victim, a first year student of the Management Department, said she was forced to dance to an item song in her room on Tuesday night. She lodged a complaint with the proctor of the University.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“They ragged me from 10:00 pm to 1:00 am. Julie Marma (Criminology) and Nasrin Jahan Khusi assaulted me and Zannat Nipo (Marketing), Puja Das (Philosophy), Rinaki Chakma (Marketing) helped them,” she said.

This correspondent tried to contact the accused over the phone, but they didn’t respond instantly.

Advertisement

Ruqayyah Hall provost professor Zeenat Huda told UNB, “Proctor informed me of the incident. I called a meeting with all of them. The accused mentioned that they didn’t rag her.

They requested her to dance. I told them they can’t do that in the dorm. We decided to issue them a show cause letter. Moreover, we shifted the victim to another room.”

DU proctor prof AKM Golam Rabbani told UNB, “The victim has lodged written complaints. The incident took place at Ruqayyah Hall. That is why I have asked the hall administration to take action.”

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement