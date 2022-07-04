Female UP member ‘gang-raped’ in Faridpur

The rape survivor aged 35 years is a resident of Faliya village of the union.

Sources said the UP member went to Amritanagar of Gunboha union under Boalmari upazila Sunday afternoon for visiting her relative.

While returning home she got puzzled due to darkness at Bouttala of Gunboha union and asked some youths who were sitting there to help find the right path.

In the name of showing the road, they took her to an isolated place, raped her by turns and then fled. Later, locals rescued her.