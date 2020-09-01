Female worker ‘gang-raped’ in Faridpur

A jute mill worker was reportedly gang raped by some transport workers at Jugiborat in Alfadanga upazila of Faridpur district on Monday night.
Anisuzzaman, additional superintendent of Faripur police, said the victim, aged about 24, was returning to home by a vehicle from her workplace at Partex Jute Mill in Boalkhali upazila, reports UNB.
When the vehicle reached Jugiborat area, the driver of the vehicle and three others raped the girl.
On return home, the girl informed her mother about the incident who informed the police.
Police arrested three people—Ariful, 26, Gias, 25, and Israfil, 26, from Alfadanga upazila at night.
The victim will be sent to a one-stop crisis centre for a medical test on Wednesday.