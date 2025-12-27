Madrasa classroom blown apart in Keraniganj explosion, bomb-making materials recovered

A powerful explosion occurred at a madrasa in the Hasnabad area of South Keraniganj in Dhaka, injuring four people, including women and children.

The blast blew off the walls of two rooms on the western side of the madrasa’s single-storey building. Eyewitnesses and police said cocktail explosives, chemicals, and various bomb-making materials were found at the scene.

The explosion took place at around 10:30am yesterday, Friday, at the single-storey building of Ummal Qura International Madrasa in the Hasnabad area of South Keraniganj.