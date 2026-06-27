3 of a Bangladeshi family killed in Italy, grief engulfs Noakhali home

Three members of a Bangladeshi family have reportedly been stabbed to death in Italy. The incident took place at around 9pm local time on Friday in the Casalotti area of western Rome. Another member of the family was critically injured and admitted to hospital.

The victims were from Char Kakra Union in Companyganj upazila of Noakhali. They were identified as Kamal Uddin, also known as Babul (39), son of Sirajul Islam; his wife Arju Akter (38) and their five-year-old daughter Arisha. Kamal’s 20-year-old son Ayon was injured in the attack and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Rome.

News of the deaths has plunged the family’s home in Noakhali into mourning. Relatives from different areas have been gathering at the house.