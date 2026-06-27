3 of a Bangladeshi family killed in Italy, grief engulfs Noakhali home
Three members of a Bangladeshi family have reportedly been stabbed to death in Italy. The incident took place at around 9pm local time on Friday in the Casalotti area of western Rome. Another member of the family was critically injured and admitted to hospital.
The victims were from Char Kakra Union in Companyganj upazila of Noakhali. They were identified as Kamal Uddin, also known as Babul (39), son of Sirajul Islam; his wife Arju Akter (38) and their five-year-old daughter Arisha. Kamal’s 20-year-old son Ayon was injured in the attack and is receiving treatment at a hospital in Rome.
News of the deaths has plunged the family’s home in Noakhali into mourning. Relatives from different areas have been gathering at the house.
According to family sources, they received the news of the deaths this morning. Kamal Uddin’s elderly father, Sirajul Islam (70) and mother, Jahanara Begum (60), are repeatedly losing consciousness in grief. Kamal’s five sisters are also devastated by the loss of their only brother.
Kamal’s cousin, Yunus Sumon, told Prothom Alo that he first learned about the incident through social media. He later contacted relatives living in Italy, who confirmed the killings.
We have not yet been able to learn any specific information about what led to this brutal killing or who may have been involved. Efforts are underway to gather more details about the incident.Yunus Sumon, cousin of the deceased Kamal Uddin.
Relatives in Italy said Kamal returned home from work at around 9pm local time on Friday. Several assailants allegedly followed him into the house. Before the family could react, the attackers began hacking Kamal, his wife and their children with sharp weapons. Kamal, Arju and their daughter Arisha died at the scene. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing screams and found the three bodies. Members of law enforcement later visited the scene. Ayon, who sustained serious injuries, was admitted to hospital.
Yunus Sumon said the family has not yet been able to determine the motive behind the killings or identify those responsible. "We have not yet received specific information regarding the motive behind this brutal killing or who is involved. We are looking into the matter," said Yunus Sumon.
According to family members, Kamal moved to Italy in 2009. He returned to Bangladesh in 2024 and later took his family with him to Italy. He last visited Bangladesh last year.
When contacted, Md. Nurul Hakim, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Companiganj Police Station, told Prothom Alo, "We heard about the matter from local sources. A police team has been sent to the victims' village home."
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Masudur Rahman told Prothom Alo that he learned of the incident via social media and has assigned an official from the upazila administration to gather further details.