Fisherman killed during police raid in Meghna

A fisherman was killed during a river police operation against illegal fishing in the Megna River in Matlab North in Chandpur district early on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Masud, 22, a resident of Kalirchar in Munshiganj district.

Mohammad Quamruzzaman, superintendent of Chandpur Police, said a river police team led by inspector Aul Hossain was patrolling the Meghna River in Mohanpur.

The team spotted a group of fishermen on a boat. When the cops sought to inspect the boat, the fishermen hurled brick chips on the police and also attacked them with sticks.