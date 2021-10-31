Five ‘members of Ansar Al Islam’ held in Dhaka, Keraniganj

Based on his statement, the specialised police unit members arrested Sakib Al Hasan along with one mobile phone set and two books on militancy from Hazratpur area of Keraniganj.

Later, based on information given by Mithu and Sakib, the ATU members arrested Shohagh, Jaber and Faruque, Aslam Khan said.

Among them, Sohag and Jaber came to Dhaka from Habiganj and Lakshmipur on 29 October.