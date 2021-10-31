Five ‘members of Ansar Al Islam’ held in Dhaka, Keraniganj

They arrestees are Md Mithun Rahman alias Mithu, 29, Sakib Al Hasan, 19, Mohammad Abdus Shukur Sohagh, 21, Mohammad Jaber, 25, and Md Omar Faruque, 19.
Mohammad Aslam Khan, SP, (Media and Awareness) of ATU, said based on secret information, the ATU members arrested Mithu from Sher-e-Banglanagar area in the city and recovered one mobile phone set and five books on militancy from his possession.
Based on his statement, the specialised police unit members arrested Sakib Al Hasan along with one mobile phone set and two books on militancy from Hazratpur area of Keraniganj.
Later, based on information given by Mithu and Sakib, the ATU members arrested Shohagh, Jaber and Faruque, Aslam Khan said.
Among them, Sohag and Jaber came to Dhaka from Habiganj and Lakshmipur on 29 October.
The arrestees were involved in spreading online propaganda on extremism, he said.
They used to chat by opening a secured Telegram group to plan subversive activities and spread extremist ideology, he added.
A case was filed against them with Sher-e-Banglanagar police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act.