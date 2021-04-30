Five more Hefazat men arrested

Five more people have been arrested in the past 24 hours in connection with last month's mayhem by Hefazat-e-Islam supporters in Brahmanbaria, police said on Friday, reports UNB.

The arrests were made from different parts of Brahmanbaria after identifying the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence, the district police said.

So far, 55 cases have been filed and 392 people nabbed over the rampage, the police said in a release.

On 27 March, at least five people were killed and around 50 others, including 25 cops, injured in clashes between members of law enforcement agencies and locals during Hefazat's demonstrations at Nandanpur in Sadar upazila. They had staged the protests against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.