Five to die in Raju murder case in Rajshahi

The tribunal also fined them Taka 10,000 each. Public prosecutor Entajul Haque identified the convicts as Azizur Rahman alias Rajan, Sazzad Hossainj alias Saju, Muhammad Rinku alias Boya, Ismail Hossain and Mahabubur Rashid alias Rentu.
Nine other accused in the case were acquitted as the charge brought against them could not be proved beyond doubt.
The prosecution story, in brief, is that the accused stabbed Raju Ahmed indiscriminately at his mobile phone shop in Rajshahi New Market area on 15 March 2010 centering to land dispute.
Raju succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on the same day.
Advocate Entajul Haque said Eshar Uddin, father of the victim, had lodged a case with Boalia police station next day. Upon completion of investigation police pressed charges accusing 14 persons.
The tribunal examined recorded depositions of 31 prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence and handed down the verdict this noon.