Five types of crime increase during the pandemic

Theft, mugging, robbery, rape and child abuse – these five types of crime have increased during the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in the country. This was revealed in police headquarters’ crime-related records of the year 2020.

While there has not been an increase in murder and drug-related crimes compared to 2019, the number of these crimes has been significant too.

Other than rape and child abuse, the highest number of common crimes that have increased in the country include theft, mugging (snatching) and robbery.

The first coronavirus case in the country was detected on 8 March last year.