Wife raped throwing husband off bus: Victim’s medical test done

Medical examination of the woman, who was raped on a moving minibus of Taqwa Paribahan in Gazipur’s Sreepur after her husband was thrown off the bus, has been completed.

That woman went through the medical examination at the forensic department of Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital in Gazipur at around 10.30am on Sunday.

Sanjida Haque, a physician at the forensic department of the hospital examined the victim, as confirmed by the hospital authority.