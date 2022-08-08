Wife raped throwing husband off bus: Victim’s medical test done

Sanowar Hosain, additional superintendent (crime) of Gazipur said, police on Saturday arrested five transport workers on allegation of being involved in this incident. They have initially confessed to raping the woman. They will be produced before a court in Gazipur on Sunday.
The arrested five are Md Rakib Molla (23), Sumon Khan (20), Md Sazib (23), Md Sumon Hassan (22) and Shahin Mia (19). They all are workers of the Taqwa Paribahan.
Police officer Sanowar Hossain said, the couple came from Naogaon and was travelling to Mastarbari area in Sreepur upazila on the bus of Taqwa Paribahan. They boarded the bus at Bhogra bypass area under Bashan police station in Gazipur City Corporation area on early hours of Saturday.
The husband was beaten and forcibly thrown off the bus after the bus had passed Maona Flyover on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.
Then those five people including the bus driver and driver’s assistant raped that woman. They snatched away all their belongings including the cellphone, bags along with Tk 10,000. Later, that woman was let off the bus at Rajendrapur Chowrasta area.
Husband of the victim filed a case with Sreepur police station in this connection. Police seized the bus of Taqwa Paribahan through a raid and arrested five people on allegation of being involved in the case.