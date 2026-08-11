Gunshots fired at expat businessman’s house in Chattogram over extortion demand
Gunshots were allegedly fired at the gate of an expatriate businessman’s residence in the Hamzarbagh area of Chattogram city’s Panchlaish police station area after an alleged demand for Tk 5 million in extortion money went unpaid.
The incident took place at around 11:00pm on Monday, causing panic among residents of the area.
The residence, named Runa Tower, is an 11-storey structure owned by Mohammad Yusuf. His two sons are expatriate businessmen.
Their ancestral home is in Fatikchhari, Chattogram. Yusuf is the father-in-law of Azizur Rahman Aziz, general secretary of the Chattogram Metropolitan unit of the now-banned Swechchhasebak League.
Aziz was arrested two days after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, and is currently in jail.
Visiting the building on Tuesday afternoon, this correspondent spoke to security guard Md Alamgir.
He said the power was out at the time of the incident. Suddenly, two young men wearing trousers and shirts arrived and told him to go inside the gate and close it.
They then fired two shots at the gate and walked away. Hearing the gunshots, people from nearby gathered at the spot. Police also arrived after being informed.
Building owner Yusuf said that at around noon on Monday, a voice message was sent from a foreign number to his son Shawkat’s WhatsApp number, giving him one hour to comply.
The message said they knew where Yusuf’s children worked, had details about their backgrounds and knew the locations of their homes. They demanded Tk 5 million within an hour as instructed by the elder brother, threatening to kill them if the money was not paid.
A shopkeeper beside the building, who witnessed the incident, told Prothom Alo, “I was inside my shop. Suddenly, I heard gunshots. Then I saw two young men running away.”
Asked about the incident, Panchlaish police station officer-in-charge (OC) Zahedul Islam told Prothom Alo, “Gunshots were fired at the gate of a building in the Hamzarbagh area after extortion money was not paid. We are trying to identify and arrest those involved. No case has been filed at the police station yet.”
Earlier, on 13 July, followers of suspected criminal Mobarak Hossain Emon were accused of attacking and vandalising the under-construction building of businessman Jasim Uddin in the Baro Dighirpar area of the South Pahartali ward of Chattogram City Corporation after an reported demand for Tk 2 million in extortion money went unpaid.
After a case was filed over the incident, an extortion demand of Tk 5 million was allegedly made.
Earlier, on 13 June, Emon’s followers were also accused of attacking and vandalising internet service provider DDN on the Bakalia Access Road in the city over a demand for Tk 20 million in extortion money.
Following the two incidents, locals held human chains and press conferences demanding an end to extortion and Emon’s arrest.
Emon has been accused of becoming increasingly emboldened in extortion and other criminal activities after 5 August 2024. He was later arrested in Jashore on 29 July while allegedly attempting to flee to India. He is currently in police custody on a 10-day remand.