Gunshots fired at expat businessman’s house in Chattogram over extortion demand

Gunshots were allegedly fired at the gate of an expatriate businessman’s residence in the Hamzarbagh area of Chattogram city’s Panchlaish police station area after an alleged demand for Tk 5 million in extortion money went unpaid.

The incident took place at around 11:00pm on Monday, causing panic among residents of the area.

The residence, named Runa Tower, is an 11-storey structure owned by Mohammad Yusuf. His two sons are expatriate businessmen.

Their ancestral home is in Fatikchhari, Chattogram. Yusuf is the father-in-law of Azizur Rahman Aziz, general secretary of the Chattogram Metropolitan unit of the now-banned Swechchhasebak League.

Aziz was arrested two days after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024, and is currently in jail.