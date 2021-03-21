Forest dept loses one out of every four land-related cases

The Department of Forest (DoF) faces defeat in nearly one-fourth of its legal battles over forestland grabbing, according to a report submitted to the parliamentary standing committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Suspecting that negligence and lax monitoring might be the reasons behind the unsuccessful attempts, the committee is worried about the rate of DoF’s failure in forestland reclamation.

According to DoF, the amount of grabbed forestland has risen to around 257,000 acres-most of which is located within reserved forest areas.

There are allegations that land grabbers have transformed the forestland into tourist spots and industrial units. Transforming forestland into residential plots or cropland is also common in Bangladesh.

Despite such deforestation in the country, Bangladesh is celebrating the International Day of Forest 2021 with the theme “Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being”.

In 2012, the United Nations marked 21 March to celebrate the international day.

Deputy minister for the environment, forest and climate change ministry, Habibun Nahar told Prothom Alo that the ministry will investigate whether there is negligence by the DoF-appointed lawyers or intentional surrender to the offenders behind DoF’s failure.

The ministry has given necessary instructions to look into the matter, she said recently. The deputy minister pointed out that DoF’s failure in land disputes is more common in a particular region where forestland grabbing is high.