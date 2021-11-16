Crime and Law

Four health ministry employees suspended over missing of 17 files

Prothom Alo English Desk
Health and family welfare ministry
Health and family welfare ministryProthom Alo illustration

Four employees of the health education and family welfare division under the health ministry have been suspended in connection with the missing of 17 files from the ministry, reports UNB.

Secretary to the division Md Ali Nur confirmed the matter to reporters at the secretariat on Tuesday.

The four suspended staffers are computer operators Ayesha Siddika and Josef Sardar of Procurement and Collection Unit-2, office assistant of administration-2 unit Badal Chandra Goshwami and 3, office assistant of administration -3 unit Mintu Mia.

The four-member probe committee formed by the ministry over the incident identified the four staffers.

On 27 October, it was revealed that 17 files of the health ministry had gone missing from the ministry’s health, education and family welfare division.

A general diary (GD) was registered with Shagbagh police station in connection with the missing of files the following day.

