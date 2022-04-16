Four members of human trafficking ring arrested for raping woman

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members have arrested four members of a human trafficking ring on charges of raping a woman after taking her to Dhaka.

The victim was brought to Dhaka from Moulvibazar in the name of teaching the Arabic language to be sent to Saudi Arabia.

RAB-3 captain Lt Colonel Arif Mahiuddin revealed this information during a press conference at the media centre of RAB in the capital’s Karwan Bazar on Saturday.

He said the victim contacted RAB over the mobile phone and sought help. After that, RAB rescued the woman from Rampura area in Dhaka and arrested four suspects on Wednesday night.

The four arrestees are: Tofail Ahmed, Kamrul Ahmed, Khaled Masood Helal and Md Jamal.