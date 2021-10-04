Four more girls missing in Mirpur

Of the four girls, two went missing from a house in Janata Housing in Mirpur. One of them is 13 years old and another 14 years. One of them was a housemaid. The housewife lodged a general diary (GD) at the police station the next day.
It is mentioned in the GD that her 14-year-old daughter and 13-year-old housemaid did not return after leaving the house on Friday afternoon.
Earlier on Wednesay, the other two children went missing from the Ansar Camp area in Mirpur. One of them is 10 years old and the other is 13. Both of them are neighbours.
One of the girls’ mothers has lodged a GD over this incident. Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said her daughter left the house to buy a pen. She didn’t return after that.
She could not be found despite searching in all the possible places.
Another 13-year-old girl went missing on the same day from the neighbourhood.
She suspects that the two girls went missing together.
Mustafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mirpur police station, told Prothom Alo that one of the two missing girls from Janata Housing area is a school girl.
Her father is dead. Her mother works at a private company. The other missing girl works as a housemaid in that house.
And father of one of the missing girls from the Ansar Camp area is a rickshaw puller by profession. The family of the other missing girl is yet to contact the police.