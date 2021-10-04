Four more girls missing in Mirpur

After the disappearance of three college students from the capital's Mirpur area, four more girls went missing from the same area this time, police have said.

Among the missing girls, two found missing from Janata Housing area on Friday and the other two from the Ansar Camp area on Wednesday September.

On Thursday, three college students went missing after leaving their home in Pallabi, according to the family members. They took cash, gold ornaments and mobile phones with them. They are still missing after four days.