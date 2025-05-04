Dohar upazila AL general secretary Nurul detained: DB

Detectives detained Md Nurul Haque, general secretary of Dohar upazila unit of Awami League, from Segunbagicha area of Dhaka early Sunday.

Md Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said a Detective Branch team held him from a house in Segunbagicha area after being tipped off about his presence.

Detainee Nurul has been accused in several cases filed with police stations in Dhaka, he added.